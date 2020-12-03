Axis Capital: The Losing Streak Continues (AXS)

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) traded today at a new 52-week low of $41.62. Approximately 51,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 515,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Axis Capital have traded between the current low of $41.62 and a high of $67.51 and are now at $41.97. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers insurance covers for property, workers compensation, professional liability, casualty, and marine and aviation. Axis Capital serves customers in the United States and Canada.

There is potential upside of 45.0% for shares of Axis Capital based on a current price of $41.97 and an average consensus analyst price target of $60.88. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $60.84 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $61.31.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Axis Capital and will alert subscribers who have AXS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.