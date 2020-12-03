Axalta Coating S Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Axalta Coating S (NYSE:AXTA) traded today at a new 52-week low of $17.65. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 259,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.8 million shares.

Over the past year, Axalta Coating Shas traded in a range of $17.65 to $32.20 and are now at $18.02. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

There is potential upside of 88.7% for shares of Axalta Coating S based on a current price of $18.02 and an average consensus analyst price target of $34.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $28.36 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $28.82.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes coating systems. The Company offers products and services which includes paint, color matching tools, application technologies, and customer training and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems serves automotive, transportation, general industrial, and architectural and decorative sectors.

