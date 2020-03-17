Avalonbay Commun: New 52-Week Low Set Today (AVB)

Avalonbay Commun (NYSE:AVB) traded at a new 52-week low today of $162.06. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 151,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 805,000 shares.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company develops, redevelops, acquires, owns, and operates multifamily communities in the United States.

There is potential upside of 10.0% for shares of Avalonbay Commun based on a current price of $167.30 and an average consensus analyst price target of $184.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $211.53 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $213.48.

Avalonbay Commun share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $229.40 and the current low of $162.06 and are currently at $167.30 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

