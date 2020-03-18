Assured Guaranty: New 52-Week Low Set Today (AGO)

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) traded at a new 52-week low today of $25.12. Approximately 243,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 655,000 shares.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) has potential upside of 102.5% based on a current price of $25.18 and analysts' consensus price target of $51.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $44.55 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $45.17.

Over the past year, Assured Guarantyhas traded in a range of $25.12 to $50.77 and are now at $25.18. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. provides financial guaranty insurance and reinsurance coverage. The Company's products include guaranties for municipal finance, structured finance, and infrastructure finance.

