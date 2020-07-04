Assured Guaranty Crosses Above its 10-day MA (AGO)

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $25.63 on a volume of 111K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Assured Guaranty has traded in a range of $13.64 to $50.77 and is now at $27.27, 100% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.9%.

