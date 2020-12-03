Associated Banc-Corp.: The Losing Streak Continues (ASB)

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp. (NYSE:ASB) traded at a new 52-week low today of $11.96. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 79,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.3 million shares.

Associated Banc-Corp. has overhead space with shares priced $12.01, or 57.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $28.54. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $19.62 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $20.40.

Associated Banc-Corp. share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.61 and the current low of $11.96 and are currently at $12.01 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

