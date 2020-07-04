Associated Banc-Corp. Crosses Above its 10-day MA (ASB)

Today, shares of Associated Banc-Corp. (NYSE:ASB) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $12.53 on a volume of 260K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Associated Banc-Corp. share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.23 and a high of $23.26 and are now at $13.29, 30% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.08% lower and 4.96% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Associated Banc-Corp. on January 15th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $20.74. Since that call, shares of Associated Banc-Corp. have fallen 40.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.