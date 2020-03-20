On Assignment Crosses Above its 10-day MA (ASGN)

On Assignment (NYSE:ASGN) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $36.48 on a volume of 177K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, On Assignment share prices have been bracketed by a low of $29.04 and a high of $72.66 and are now at $36.94, 27% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

