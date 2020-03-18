Aspen Technology: New 52-Week Low Set Today (AZPN)

Shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) traded at a new 52-week low today of $85.54. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 110,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 874,000 shares.

Based on a current price of $87.61, Aspen Technology is currently 2.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $85.14. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $121.80 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $124.01.

In the past 52 weeks, Aspen Technology share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $85.54 and a high of $142.89 and are now at $87.61. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Aspen Technology, Inc. supplies process optimization software products and services. The Company's customers are in energy, chemicals, engineering and construction, and other industries that manufacture and produce products from a chemical process. Aspen Technology customers use the products to design and run their plants and manage their supply chains.

