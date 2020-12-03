Aspen Technology: The Losing Streak Continues (AZPN)

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) traded at a new 52-week low today of $88.00. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 57,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 868,000 shares.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) is currently priced 6.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $85.14. Aspen Technology shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $124.35 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $124.49.

Aspen Technology, Inc. supplies process optimization software products and services. The Company's customers are in energy, chemicals, engineering and construction, and other industries that manufacture and produce products from a chemical process. Aspen Technology customers use the products to design and run their plants and manage their supply chains.

In the past 52 weeks, Aspen Technology share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $88.00 and a high of $142.89 and are now at $90.85. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

