MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Aspen Technology: The Losing Streak Continues (AZPN)

Written on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 11:10am
By Amy Schwartz

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) traded at a new 52-week low today of $88.00. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 57,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 868,000 shares.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) is currently priced 6.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $85.14. Aspen Technology shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $124.35 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $124.49.

Aspen Technology, Inc. supplies process optimization software products and services. The Company's customers are in energy, chemicals, engineering and construction, and other industries that manufacture and produce products from a chemical process. Aspen Technology customers use the products to design and run their plants and manage their supply chains.

In the past 52 weeks, Aspen Technology share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $88.00 and a high of $142.89 and are now at $90.85. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Aspen Technology and will alert subscribers who have AZPN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: 52 week high/lows aspen technology

Ticker(s): AZPN

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.