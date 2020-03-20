Artisan Partne-A Crosses Above its 10-day MA (APAM)

Artisan Partne-A (NYSE:APAM) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $21.38 on a volume of 174K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Artisan Partne-A have traded between a low of $17.69 and a high of $38.09 and are now at $21.60, which is 22% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

