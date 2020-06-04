Arthur J Gallagh Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (AJG)

Today, shares of Arthur J Gallagh (NYSE:AJG) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $79.21 on a volume of 189K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Arthur J Gallagh share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $109.46 and a 52-week low of $65.09 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $79.89 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

