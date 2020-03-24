Arista Networks Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (ANET)

Today, shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $170.26 on a volume of 170K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Arista Networks have traded between a low of $156.89 and a high of $331.27 and are now at $174.05, which is 11% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Arista Networks on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $205.97. Since that call, shares of Arista Networks have fallen 21.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.