Arch Capital Grp: New 52-Week Low Set Today (ACGL)

Shares of Arch Capital Grp (NASDAQ:ACGL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $25.57. So far today approximately 253,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.8 million shares.

Arch Capital Grp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $48.32 and the current low of $25.57 and are currently at $26.27 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides financial services. The Company offers life, health, and property insurance and reinsurance products, as well as mortgage services. Arch Capital Group serves customers globally.

Arch Capital Grp has overhead space with shares priced $26.27, or 72.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $96.44. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $40.47 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $42.44.

