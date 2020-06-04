Applied Material Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (AMAT)

Today, shares of Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $45.20 on a volume of 1.7 million shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Applied Material has traded in a range of $36.64 to $69.44 and is now at $45.97, 25% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Applied Material. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Applied Material in search of a potential trend change.