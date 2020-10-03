Apple Inc Crosses Below its 10-day MA (AAPL)

Today, shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $287.99 on a volume of 4.2 million shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Apple Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $327.85 and a 52-week low of $170.27 and are now trading 64% above that low price at $278.48 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

