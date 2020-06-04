Apple Inc Crosses Above its 10-day MA (AAPL)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $248.74 on a volume of 9.7 million shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Apple Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $327.85 and a 52-week low of $170.27 and are now trading 49% above that low price at $252.88 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Apple Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Apple Inc in search of a potential trend change.