Apple Hospitalit: New 52-Week Low Set Today (APLE)

Shares of Apple Hospitalit (NYSE:APLE) traded today at $8.62, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 639,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.6 million shares.

Apple Hospitalit (NYSE:APLE) has potential upside of 125.1% based on a current price of $8.66 and analysts' consensus price target of $19.50. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $14.80 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $15.67.

Over the past year, Apple Hospitalithas traded in a range of $8.62 to $16.88 and are now at $8.66. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on investment in hotels, guest rooms, and resorts. Apple Hospitality REIT invests in the United States.

