Apple Hospitalit Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Apple Hospitalit (NYSE:APLE) traded at a new 52-week low today of $11.63. So far today approximately 331,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.4 million shares.

Apple Hospitalit has overhead space with shares priced $11.90, or 39.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $19.50. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $15.01 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $15.73.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on investment in hotels, guest rooms, and resorts. Apple Hospitality REIT invests in the United States.

Apple Hospitalit share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.88 and the current low of $11.63 and are currently at $11.90 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

