Apple Hospitalit Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Apple Hospitalit (NYSE:APLE) traded today at $7.69, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 356,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.8 million shares.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on investment in hotels, guest rooms, and resorts. Apple Hospitality REIT invests in the United States.

Potential upside of 151.1% exists for Apple Hospitalit, based on a current level of $7.76 and analysts' average consensus price target of $19.50. Apple Hospitalit shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $14.50 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $15.60.

Over the past year, Apple Hospitalithas traded in a range of $7.69 to $16.88 and are now at $7.76. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

