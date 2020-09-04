Apple Hospitalit Crosses Above its 10-day MA (APLE)

Today, shares of Apple Hospitalit (NYSE:APLE) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $8.32 on a volume of 656K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Apple Hospitalit share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.48 and a high of $16.88 and are now at $9.25, 106% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

