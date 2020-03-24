Apple Hospitalit Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (APLE)

Today, shares of Apple Hospitalit (NYSE:APLE) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $7.10 on a volume of 1.0 million shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Apple Hospitalit share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.48 and a high of $16.88 and are now at $7.51, 68% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Apple Hospitalit on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $15.28. Since that call, shares of Apple Hospitalit have fallen 58.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.