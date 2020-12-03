Apartment Invest Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Apartment Invest (NYSE:AIV) traded today at a new 52-week low of $40.97. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 64,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.2 million shares.

Apartment Investment & Management Company is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The trust owns a geographically diversified portfolio of multifamily apartment properties in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Apartment Investment also provides property management and asset management services.

In the past 52 weeks, Apartment Invest share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $40.97 and a high of $55.68 and are now at $41.31. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

There is potential upside of 8.1% for shares of Apartment Invest based on a current price of $41.31 and an average consensus analyst price target of $44.64. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $51.84 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $52.15.

