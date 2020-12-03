Apache Corp: New 52-Week Low Set Today (APA)

Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) traded at a new 52-week low today of $6.90. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 249,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 5.8 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Apache Corp have traded between the current low of $6.90 and a high of $38.12 and are now at $6.96. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.6%.

Potential upside of 559.8% exists for Apache Corp, based on a current level of $6.96 and analysts' average consensus price target of $45.92. Apache Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $24.84 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $27.16.

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Apache operates worldwide.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Apache Corp and will alert subscribers who have APA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.