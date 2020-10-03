Apache Corp Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) traded today at a new 52-week low of $10.23. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 1.8 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 4.3 million shares.

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Apache operates worldwide.

Apache Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.12 and the current low of $10.23 and are currently at $10.54 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.66% lower and 1.31% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 335.7% exists for Apache Corp, based on a current level of $10.54 and analysts' average consensus price target of $45.92. Apache Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $25.03 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $27.87.

