Anthem Inc: The Losing Streak Continues (ANTM)

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) traded today at a new 52-week low of $182.05. Approximately 105,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.2 million shares.

There is potential upside of 50.8% for shares of Anthem Inc based on a current price of $182.85 and an average consensus analyst price target of $275.67. Anthem Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $276.72 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $277.25.

Anthem Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $311.53 and the current low of $182.05 and are currently at $182.85 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Anthem Inc. operates as a health benefits company. The Company provides health, dental and vision, and pharmacy benefits, as well as life insurance, and life and disability insurance benefits. Anthem offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, medicaid, and medicare markets.

