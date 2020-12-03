Amphenol Corp-A: The Losing Streak Continues (APH)

Amphenol Corp-A (NYSE:APH) traded at a new 52-week low today of $78.08. So far today approximately 86,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.4 million shares.

Amphenol Corp-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $110.24 and the current low of $78.08 and are currently at $78.15 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% lower and 1.21% lower over the past week, respectively.

Amphenol Corp-A (NYSE:APH) has potential upside of 24.0% based on a current price of $78.15 and analysts' consensus price target of $96.92. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $97.76 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $102.07.

Amphenol Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and coaxial and flat-ribbon cable. The Company's products are used in a variety of industries, including telephone, wireless, and data communications systems, cable television systems, and commercial and military aerospace electronics.

