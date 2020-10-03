Amgen Inc Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (AMGN)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $207.36 on a volume of 103K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Amgen Inc have traded between a low of $166.30 and a high of $244.99 and are now at $202.92, which is 22% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

