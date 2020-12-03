Ametek Inc: New 52-Week Low Set Today (AME)

Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) traded today at a new 52-week low of $66.76. Approximately 121,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.6 million shares.

Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) has potential upside of 22.8% based on a current price of $67.59 and analysts' consensus price target of $83.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $92.03 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $96.68.

AMETEK, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. The Company manufactures advanced instruments for process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets and is a supplier of electrical interconnects, specialty metals, technical motors and systems, and floor care and specialty motors.

Over the past year, Ametek Inchas traded in a range of $66.76 to $102.31 and are now at $67.59. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

