Ametek Inc Crosses Below its 10-day MA (AME)

Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $87.63 on a volume of 226K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ametek Inc have traded between a low of $76.76 and a high of $102.31 and are now at $79.31, which is 3% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

