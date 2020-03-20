Amerisourceberge Crosses Below its 10-day MA (ABC)

Amerisourceberge (NYSE:ABC) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $85.00 on a volume of 160K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Amerisourceberge share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $97.50 and a 52-week low of $70.55 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $84.19 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Amerisourceberge on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $89.75. Since that call, shares of Amerisourceberge have fallen 4.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.