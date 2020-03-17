Ameriprise Finan: The Losing Streak Continues (AMP)

Shares of Ameriprise Finan (NYSE:AMP) traded today at $82.11, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 191,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 953,000 shares.

Potential upside of 95.2% exists for Ameriprise Finan, based on a current level of $83.78 and analysts' average consensus price target of $163.55. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $150.47 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $158.71.

In the past 52 weeks, Ameriprise Finan share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $82.11 and a high of $180.85 and are now at $83.78. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is a financial planning and services firm. The Company provides financial planning, products and services that are designed to be utilized as solutions for its clients' cash and liquidity, asset accumulation, income, protection, and estate and wealth transfer needs.

