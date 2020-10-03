American Tower C Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (AMT)

Today, shares of American Tower C (NYSE:AMT) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $240.87 on a volume of 156K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

American Tower C share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $258.62 and a 52-week low of $182.05 and are now trading 30% above that low price at $236.21 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

