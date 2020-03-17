American Interna: The Losing Streak Continues (AIG)

Shares of American Interna (NYSE:AIG) traded at a new 52-week low today of $21.39. So far today approximately 1.4 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 7.9 million shares.

American Interna share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $58.66 and the current low of $21.39 and are currently at $20.92 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

American Interna has overhead space with shares priced $20.92, or 67.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $64.00. American Interna shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $47.17 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $52.27.

American International Group, Inc. is an international insurance organization serving commercial, institutional and individual customers. AIG provides property-casualty insurance, life insurance, and retirement services.

