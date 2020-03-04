American Homes-A Crosses Below its 10-day MA (AMH)

American Homes-A (NYSE:AMH) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $21.54 on a volume of 441K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

American Homes-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.89 and a 52-week low of $17.50 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $21.21 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in American Homes-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of American Homes-A in search of a potential trend change.