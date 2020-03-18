American Express Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) traded today at $78.56, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 381,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6 million shares.

American Express has overhead space with shares priced $79.28, or 27.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $108.85. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $121.62 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $122.70.

American Express Company is a global payment and travel company. The Company's principal products and services are charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services offered to consumers and businesses around the world.

In the past 52 weeks, American Express share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $78.56 and a high of $138.13 and are now at $79.28. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

