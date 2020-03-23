American Electri: The Losing Streak Continues (AEP)

Shares of American Electri (NYSE:AEP) traded today at $68.21, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 273,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 4 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, American Electri share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $68.21 and a high of $104.97 and are now at $69.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

American Electri (NYSE:AEP) has potential upside of 6.9% based on a current price of $69.00 and analysts' consensus price target of $73.78. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $92.82 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $96.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) operates as a public utility holding company. The Company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity to residential and commercial customers. AEP serves customers in the United States.

