American Campus: New 52-Week Low Set Today (ACC)

Shares of American Campus (NYSE:ACC) traded today at $24.99, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 227,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1 million shares.

Potential upside of 62.2% exists for American Campus, based on a current level of $26.39 and analysts' average consensus price target of $42.82. American Campus shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $45.27 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $46.83.

American Campus share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $50.82 and the current low of $24.99 and are currently at $26.39 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

American Campus Communities, Inc. owns and operates on and off-campus housing properties within close proximity to colleges and universities. The Company provides development and construction services for student housing properties owned by universities, charitable foundations and others. American Campus Communities also provides third party management and leasing services.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for American Campus and will alert subscribers who have ACC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.