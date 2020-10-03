American Campus: The Losing Streak Continues (ACC)

American Campus (NYSE:ACC) traded today at a new 52-week low of $40.67. So far today approximately 214,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 724,000 shares.

American Campus Communities, Inc. owns and operates on and off-campus housing properties within close proximity to colleges and universities. The Company provides development and construction services for student housing properties owned by universities, charitable foundations and others. American Campus Communities also provides third party management and leasing services.

Potential upside of 4.0% exists for American Campus, based on a current level of $41.17 and analysts' average consensus price target of $42.82. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $46.25 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $47.08.

In the past 52 weeks, American Campus share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $40.67 and a high of $50.82 and are now at $41.17. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in American Campus. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of American Campus in search of a potential trend change.