American Airline: The Losing Streak Continues (AAL)

American Airline (NASDAQ:AAL) traded today at a new 52-week low of $14.00. Approximately 3.6 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 19.5 million shares.

American Airlines Group Inc. operates an airline that provides scheduled passenger, freight, and mail service throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, and the Pacific. The Company also provides connecting service throughout the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean.

There is potential upside of 318.7% for shares of American Airline based on a current price of $14.02 and an average consensus analyst price target of $58.71. American Airline shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $25.64 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $28.32.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of American Airline have traded between the current low of $14.00 and a high of $35.24 and are now at $14.02. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

