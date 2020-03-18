Ameren Corp Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (AEE)

Today, shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $77.97 on a volume of 114K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Ameren Corp has traded in a range of $64.93 to $87.66 and is now at $70.33, 8% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

