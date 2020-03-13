Amer Finl Group: New 52-Week Low Set Today (AFG)

Shares of Amer Finl Group (NYSE:AFG) traded at a new 52-week low today of $71.90. Approximately 73,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 444,000 shares.

Amer Finl Group share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $115.03 and the current low of $71.90 and are currently at $72.05 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Amer Finl Group has overhead space with shares priced $72.05, or 41.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $123.50. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $104.88 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $105.67.

American Financial Group, Inc. provides multi-line property and casualty insurance. The Company also sells tax-deferred annuities and certain life and supplemental health insurance products. American Financial operates in the United States.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Amer Finl Group and will alert subscribers who have AFG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.