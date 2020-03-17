Amer Finl Group Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Amer Finl Group (NYSE:AFG) traded at a new 52-week low today of $54.15. So far today approximately 111,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 468,000 shares.

American Financial Group, Inc. provides multi-line property and casualty insurance. The Company also sells tax-deferred annuities and certain life and supplemental health insurance products. American Financial operates in the United States.

In the past 52 weeks, Amer Finl Group share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $54.15 and a high of $115.03 and are now at $54.70. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

Amer Finl Group has overhead space with shares priced $54.70, or 55.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $123.50. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $104.14 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $104.60.

