Amdocs Ltd Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) traded today at $49.56, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 89,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 823,000 shares.

Amdocs Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $77.29 and the current low of $49.56 and are currently at $49.56 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Amdocs Limited provides product-driven information system solutions to major telecommunications companies in the United States and internationally. The Company provides integrated customer care and billing systems for wireless and wireline network operators and service providers, as well as for companies that offer multiple service packages.

Amdocs Ltd has overhead space with shares priced $49.56, or 34.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $76.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $66.34 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $70.65.

