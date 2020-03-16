Amc Networks-A: The Losing Streak Continues (AMCX)

Amc Networks-A (NASDAQ:AMCX) traded at a new 52-week low today of $23.75. So far today approximately 126,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 739,000 shares.

Over the past year, Amc Networks-Ahas traded in a range of $23.75 to $62.32 and are now at $23.85. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.6%.

There is potential upside of 161.1% for shares of Amc Networks-A based on a current price of $23.85 and an average consensus analyst price target of $62.27. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $36.03 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $45.76.

AMC Networks Inc. operates as a holding company which produces independent films and original programming through its subsidiaries. The Company broadcasts and distributes its content on television, through online streaming services and on mobile platforms.

