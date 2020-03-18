Amc Networks-A Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Amc Networks-A (NASDAQ:AMCX) traded today at a new 52-week low of $23.34. Approximately 148,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 748,000 shares.

AMC Networks Inc. operates as a holding company which produces independent films and original programming through its subsidiaries. The Company broadcasts and distributes its content on television, through online streaming services and on mobile platforms.

Amc Networks-A has overhead space with shares priced $23.45, or 62.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $62.27. Amc Networks-A shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $35.53 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $45.49.

Over the past year, Amc Networks-Ahas traded in a range of $23.34 to $61.05 and are now at $23.45. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

