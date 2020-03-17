Amc Networks-A Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (AMCX)

Amc Networks-A (NASDAQ:AMCX) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $27.15 on a volume of 221K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Amc Networks-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $61.05 and a 52-week low of $23.75 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $28.60 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

