Amazon.Com Inc Looks to Continue to Trade Above its Annual-High Share Price Today

Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded at a new 52-week high today of $2353.92. This new high was reached on below average trading volume as 1.8 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 6.8 million shares.

Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is currently priced 20.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $1876.88. Amazon.Com Inc shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $1979.83 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $1863.01.

Amazon.com, Inc. is an online retailer that offers a wide range of products. The Company products include books, music, videotapes, computers, electronics, home and garden, and numerous other products. Amazon offers personalized shopping services, Web-based credit card payment, and direct shipping to customers.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Amazon.Com Inc have traded between a low of $1626.03 and a high of $2353.92 and are now at $2351.50, which is 45% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

