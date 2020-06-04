Amazon.Com Inc Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (AMZN)

Today, shares of Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $1927.10 on a volume of 1.3 million shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Amazon.Com Inc has traded in a range of $1626.03 to $2185.10 and is now at $1942.69, 19% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% higher and 0.25% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Amazon.Com Inc and will alert subscribers who have AMZN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.