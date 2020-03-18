Amazon.Com Inc Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (AMZN)

Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $1807.68 on a volume of 417K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Amazon.Com Inc has traded in a range of $1626.03 to $2185.10 and is now at $1779.84, 9% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Amazon.Com Inc and will alert subscribers who have AMZN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.